Heavy rain destroys informal settlements and buildings in eThekwini, leaving several injured

Seven informal settlements in the Cato Crest area in KwaZulu-Natal were damaged by heavy rain, three of which were completely destroyed.

This was announced by the eThekwini Municipality, which said that it was assessing the impact of adverse weather on sections of eThekwini.

The informal settlements were destroyed as the result of trees falling on the structures, causing several injuries.

“The injured residents were taken to hospital for treatment. A team from Disaster Management is currently on site assessing the situation,” said the municipality’s communication unit.

Approximately 50 structures in Clairwood have been affected. There were no injuries or fatalities, with only considerable flooding reported.

“Disaster Management together with a team from Water and Sanitation are on site assessing the situation to determine the extent of the damage.

“The Municipality’s emergency services continue to work tirelessly to monitor and provide services to affected areas as the rainy weather continues.”

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has confirmed that the Level 6 warning is still in effect. Forecast models predict light to moderate rainfall throughout the day, with further light to moderate rainfall between 5pm and 8pm on Tuesday, October 22, with a peak at 7pm.

“Light rainfall is forecast across eThekwini Municipality, with higher intensities expected in the North and West regions. Given the rainfall experienced over the past 24 hours, there is an increased risk of localised flooding in vulnerable areas within the Municipality.”

The Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) team will reportedly continue to watch the forecasts, which are susceptible to change. They will continue to offer appropriate updates. The general population is asked to remain watchful and cautious while driving.

IOL