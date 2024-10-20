Head-on crash on KZN’s north coast leaves 3 dead, 7 more in critical condition

Three people have been killed and seven more are fighting for their lives following a head-on crash between two vehicles on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast on Sunday. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Three people have been killed and seven more are fighting for their lives in hospital following a two-vehicle head-on crash on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon.

Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said they were alerted to the crash near KwaGingindlovu.

“Sadly the collision has left three people dead and seven more with critical injuries. IPSS Medical Rescue’s advanced life support stabilised five of the critically injured before they were rushed to hospital for further care. The remaining two were taken to hospital by other services,” Meyrick said.

Provincial MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said a team was dispatched to the area where they closed off the Durban-bound lane to allow traffic to flow to Empangeni.

The scene of the horror crash on KZN’s N2. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

The MEC stated that Road Traffic teams had been on standby following predictions of heavy rainfall.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has predicted more rainfall for KZN with the forecaster issuing an Orange Level 6 warning for heavy rains along the coast and adjacent interior between Port Alfred and Richards Bay.

“We are still pleading with motorists to take extra care as our roads are extremely dangerous and slippery,” MEC Duma said.

The cause of the head-on crash will be investigated further by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

IOL News