Transport MEC supports family as they fetch the bodies of loved ones killed in horrific N2 accident

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma with the family of the deceased car accident victims. Picture: Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has offered his support to families whose loved ones died in the N2 car accident where a total of eight people died.

Two victims of the accident will be laid to rest on Saturday and Sunday. Duma will be with the families at both funerals.

The accident occurred near Mandeni. A Toyota Avanza carried eight travellers, seven of them were teenagers.

“Days ago, we offered to support the families of the victims of Mandeni road accident.

“Today, I will support the Ngcongo family as they fetch the bodies of Sphelele Ngcongo, 27, who was a taxi driver and Simphiwe Ngcongo, 25, who was a farmer,” said Duma.

He pointed out that families have contacted him to express their gratitude for the outpouring messages of love.

He said this includes religious leaders, neighbours, the municipalities of Ilembe and Mandeni, and all other sections of society.

“As the department, we made an undertaking to be with the families during this difficult period,” Duma added.

The deceased Ngcongco family members will be fetched from the Sithebe Funeral Parlour at 3.15pm.

The funerals will occur as follows:

First funeral of Ngcongo family victims on October 19 at 10am at EmaRomeni Sports Grounds.

The second service will be a mass funeral that will see Sifundo Zikhali, 18, Mpumelelo Innocent Dladla, 23, Velangenkosi Ncwane, 19, and Siphile S Dladla, 17, laid to rest on October 20 at the same location.

IOL