PICS: Pilot injured after light aircraft crash lands on Durban golf course

A light aircraft has crash landed at the Durban Beachwood Golf Course on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

A pilot has been injured after a light aircraft crash landed at Durban’s Beachwood Golf Club in Durban North on Thursday afternoon.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics, together with South African Police Services (SAPS) and Metro Police Search and Rescue arrived at the golf estate and were directed to where the light aircraft had crashed.

“It is believed that the plane had two occupants at the time of the crash. One of the occupants had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that he required,” Jamieson said.

He said the events leading up to the crash is unknown however all necessary officials were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Last month, IOL reported that three people escaped unharmed after a light aircraft crashed into a light pole in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape. At the time a Piper Lance or Saratoga light aircraft, with a pilot and two passengers on board made an emergency landing at around 4pm on September 5.

Police said the pilot, aged 75, claimed that the aircraft was low on fuel, forcing him to make an emergency landing.

Police added that a pothole and speed bump in the road caused the aircraft to serve and crash into a light pole.

