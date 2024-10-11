'We have antivenom supplies’, NHLS sheds light on stock following concerns over antivenom shortage

The National Health Laboratory Service says it has adequate stock of antivenom. Picture: Nick Evans

The National Health Laboratory Service says it has adequate stock of antivenom.

The NHLS was responding to reports of a 'dire antivenom shortage'.

NHLS head of communication, Mzi Gcukumana said temporary reserves are kept on hand.

"We have renovated the NHLS South African Vaccine Producers production facility and this has resulted in the disruption of the production of snakebite antivenom. These disruptions have exaggerated the waiting time for orders to be honoured," he explained.

Gcukumana said although ongoing renovations have caused a temporary disruption, the NHLS has kept antivenom reserves on hand to ensure that emergencies can be handled with efficiency during this transitional period.

"The NHLS management is confident that, with these measures in place, it will continue to meet the needs of the public during the warmer months ahead. The NHLS’ priority remains the health and safety of communities and is dedicated to maintaining the readiness and availability of this limb and lifesaving treatment," he said.

