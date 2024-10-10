Durban cops take woman to hospital after she strips naked on Metro Police vehicle

A woman was taken to Durban's Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital after she climbed up onto a Metro Police vehicle and stripped naked.

The short video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman can be seen on top of the vehicle as it's driving through a street in Isipingo, south of the Durban CBD.

The woman has a bag with her, on the roof of the Metro Police VW Polo.

She then stands up and lifts up her dress, exposing her bare bum to the people standing on the road.

She sits down and takes her dress off, while the vehicle continues driving towards an intersection. A man runs behind and alongside the police vehicle, filming the woman's seemingly manic episode while people look on.

Speaking to IOL, Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu, said officers were called to attend to reports of a mentally ill woman in the Isipingo CBD.

"The lady jumped on top of the fully-marked vehicle. The officers managed to get her down and she was taken to the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi for treatment," Zungu said.

The incident that occurred in Isipingo coincides with World Mental Health Day, October 10.

Speaking at an event marking the day, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli said mental health is not just an isolated issue or a personal battle.

Ntuli said it is a community concern, a societal challenge, and a global priority. It is depressing to learn that many children and adults in our province are struggling with mental health challenges.

"As we commemorate World Mental Health Awareness Day, let this occasion be a call to action for all of us. The mental well-being of our children and adolescents is a responsibility we all share. It is a responsibility that requires our commitment, our compassion, and our collaboration," Ntuli said.

Graphic: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

IOL News