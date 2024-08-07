N3 highway road closure: When? Why? For how long?

One of the country's busiest highways is set to be closed for two days to allow for blasting activity.

.The South African National Roads Agency (SOC) Limited (Sanral) said the N3 will be fully closed on 15 and 19 August between 2.30pm and 3pm.

This is to facilitate blasting next to the N3 Market Road Overpass Bridge.

Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager, Jason Lowe, said this forms part of the N3 Section 3 upgrade project from Gladys Manzi Road to New England Road Interchange.

"The rolling closure from both sides of the N3 north and southbound will take place between the Ashburton and New England Road interchanges," he said.

The closures, Lowe added, will also be necessary on Market Road at Van Eck Place and Alan Paton Ave at Blackburrow Road in the vicinity of the blasting activities.

Alternative route

The R103, which is accessed via the New England Road Interchange, then Washington Road, will be available as an alternative route during the blasting. Substantial delays are likely, as the R103 is unable to handle the same volume of traffic as the N3.

Lowe added that the closure may need to be adjusted, depending on weather conditions on the day.

"If that happens, a second notice with information on the new time will be issued," he said.

He urged motorists to be patient during the closure and are advised to plan and adjust their routes while adhering to speed limits.

"Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s patience during the ongoing major road enhancements," Lowe said.

IOL News