Two more men test positive for Monkeypox, one travelled recently to South America

Two more people have tested positive for Monkeypox, bringing the total number to 26. Picture: File image

Two more men have tested positive for Monkeypox (Mpox) the national Department of Health confirmed on Sunday.

This brings the number of reported cases to 24.

The disease has claimed the lives of three people to date.

It has been 26 days since the last case of Mpox was reported in South Africa, the Health Department confirmed.

Speaking on the most recent infections, the Department said a 36-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal was admitted to a public health facility in late July.

“This was after he experienced Mpox-like rash and along with fatigue and muscle pain. The patient has no international travel history,” said Health spokesperson Foster Mohale.

The second person, is a 20-year-old man from Gauteng was seen at a private health facility in Johannesburg on August 2,2024.

“The case presented with typical Mpox lesions. He confirmed that he has international travel history to Peru in South America. It is uncertain if exposure occurred in Peru or South Africa.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) multi-country Mpox outbreak, Peru is amongst countries with high numbers of positive cases in the region of the Americas.

The Department of Health calls for ongoing public vigilance.

The Department said contact tracing and monitoring activities are ongoing in the affected communities in both provinces.

“Of the 22 cases recorded between 8 May and 6 July, 19 of them have fully recovered.”

The Department confirmed another arrival of another batch of Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX donated by the World Health Organization.

