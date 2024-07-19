‘This big win comes after I have fasted and prayed for a while’: KZN resident bags R59 million Powerball

The winner of the R59 million Powerball jackpot has finally claimed their prize and hails from KwaZulu-Natal.

The winner who preferred not to identify themselves, won the draw from the July 12, National Lottery Ithuba said in a statement.

The person won after taking a R7,50 Quick Pick selection using the Standard Bank banking app.

The winner told Ithuba: "I play PowerBall twice a week, and I have always had faith that I will win one day. This big win comes after I have fasted and prayed for a while. I am truly grateful.“

The winner said they told their parents about the life-changing news and planned to use a portion of the winnings towards property acquisition and substantial investments for long-term financial security.

Like most other jackpot winners, this winner said they planned on continuing with their day job.

In another jackpot win, the winner of the R12 million Powerball Plus jackpot from the July 2 draw also claimed their prize.

The Gauteng winner bought his ticket at a Pick ‘n Pay, with a R30 ticket wager and a Quick Pick selection.

The winner, in the company of his wife told Ithuba: “I checked my ticket a Pick ‘n Pay, I was shocked to find out I held the winning ticket. My first reaction was that it must be an error.

“I nervously tucked the slip into my pocket and made my way to the car.

“Once inside, I double-checked the numbers, and the reality started to sink in. I decided to drive home, a short 5km journey, to sit down and verify my win in peace.

“Upon arriving home, I meticulously checked the ticket once more, confirming that I had indeed won.”

Feeling a mix of excitement and caution, he chose to hide the ticket while he researched how and where to claim his prize.

A Gauteng man won the Powerball Plus jackpot, but he was not taking any chances with his ticket going up in smoke. Picture: Supplied

“Turning to Google for guidance, I sought out the necessary steps to secure my winnings.

“I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire, so much so that as a precautionary measure, I went around the house switching off all the electric points and the main switch, ensuring everything was safe in case of any unforeseen events."

The ecstatic couple, residents of Johannesburg in their forties, received both trauma and financial counselling offered by Ithuba.

Expressing her initial scepticism towards National Lottery wins, the wife emphasised the couple's desire to inspire belief in the possibility of winning: "I really did not believe in the concept of the Lottery or that people ever win. I want people to believe that the Lottery is real and that winning is possible."

With dreams of acquiring their dream home, car, and embarking on a luxury experiences such as a Formula 1 trip abroad and a family vacation in Dubai, the couple highlighted their commitment to securing their family's future and fulfilling their aspirations.

They also planned on continuing working.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said welcoming winners to their offices and witnessing their life-changing moments remains one of the most fulfilling experiences.

IOL News