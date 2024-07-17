School transport horror: Vehicle carrying 15 school children rolls in northern KZN

Fifteen high school children were injured when this heavy truck they were being transported on, overturned in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Facebook

A terrifying accident occurred in Mandeni, at KwaSithebe in northern KwaZulu-Natal when a vehicle carrying high school children rolled, leaving 15 pupils injured on Monday, July 15.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the scene and found that the vehicle had been transporting a group of school children when it lost control and overturned.

In the IPSS Medical Rescue statement, they explained that they evaluated and transported those who fortunately escaped with minor injuries to Sundumbili clinic for further treatment and assessment.

However, upon the arrival at the clinic, three additional children who had been rushed privately to the facility were found to have sustained even more severe injuries.

One child was critically injured and required advanced life support, prompting IPSS Medical Rescue to transport them to the suitable facility for further care.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the accident and said a case has been opened.

“Nyoni police have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving following a road accident in which a vehicle carrying high school learners overturned on White Street on Monday, July 15. The injured learners were taken to hospital for medical attention.”

