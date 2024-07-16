Some National Health Laboratory Service systems back online after cyber hack

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) says it is working to restore its systems following a breach last month. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe/ Independent Newspapers

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) says it is working to restore its systems following a breach last month.

As an interim step to mitigate the impact, the NHLS has included the use of eLABS, which provides clinicians with Tuberculosis (TB) and HIV-related results that were generated before the security breach.

At the time, it was reported that a cyber attack compromised the system and infrastructure, however, no patient data had been compromised.

The NHLS head of communication, Mzi Gcukumana said some systems were back online and more were expected to be available as soon as security measures were put in place.

"We are making considerable progress and remain committed to completing the restoration of all components," he said.

"The NHLS recognises the considerable impact this delay has had on public health facilities and the people of South Africa, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“However, we are committed to resolving these issues and are convinced that our teams are making significant efforts towards a robust and fully functional system," he added.

The NHLS has noted that rebuilding the system has been an intricate and challenging endeavour.

Gcukumana said it entails not just restoring data and services, but also ensuring that their infrastructure is robust, safe, and resistant to future intrusions.

"Our priority is the safety, security, and reliability of our systems, which are essential for the successful functioning of public health services," Gcukumana said.

