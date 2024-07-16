PICS: KZN government mobilises to aid families left homeless after Kenville shack blaze

A little girl stands in the middle of the Kenville informal settlement where hundreds of homes were razed in a fire. Picture: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal government agencies have rallied together to assist scores of people left homeless following a fire at the Kenville informal settlement in Durban at the weekend.

A woman and her unborn baby lost their lives in the blaze that engulfed scores of homes.

Following an oversight visit to the area, KZN Premier Thami Ntuli said more than 400 people have been left homeless.

"The respective MECs, particularly Transport and Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Agriculture and Rural Development, are working closely with those affected to find solutions and, most importantly, assist those in need," he said.

Meanwhile, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said building material will be delivered to the area to assist with rebuilding efforts.

"eThekwini Municipality together with Gift of the Givers have arranged blankets, mattresses and food for families and the Mayor's office will be assisting the family of the deceased with funeral arrangements. The Department of Education will also assist with the learners affected to ensure that learning is not interrupted, while the Department of Health will set up a mobile clinic to help with access to healthcare," Duma said.

He added that the Departments of Home Affairs and Social Development will also assist with issuing temporary IDs and counselling for affected families.

"The long-term plan is to ensure that all families are relocated to a suitable land where government and the city will build decent houses," he said.

