‘We can no longer ignore this’: DA calls for proactive approach to tackle KZN’s natural disasters

The recent devastating fires in KwaZulu-Natal, which have claimed the lives of 13 people, including firefighters, should serve as a wake-up call for a proactive approach, says Democratic Alliance provincial leader, Francois Rodgers.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased, Rodgers said the tragic incident highlights the importance of being better prepared and equipped for such events.

"We can no longer ignore this. Now, more than ever, it has become imperative that going forward we become a proactive provincial government," he said.

At the weekend, Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, reported that three firefighters while battling a blaze in the Boston area, just outside Howick in the KZN Midlands on Sunday. Three more died in hospital a short while later.

The firefighters were contracted to Farmusa Contracting, a contractor to Sappi Forests for firefighting and silviculture services.

Sappi Forests Vice President, Duane Roothman, paid tribute to the people who died in these fires for their heroic efforts that cost them their lives while delivering selfless service to their communities.

“The devastating effects of wildfires cannot ever be underestimated, and this tragic event underlines the absolute importance for all community members to be vigilant and to take ultimate care at all times in being aware and prepared during fire season,” he said.

Farmusa management ensured that the families of the deceased were notified and will receive all support that might be required.

Sappi will assist where necessary and ensure that Farmusa and Sappi staff involved in this operation receive trauma counselling.

