Someone woke up R59 million richer after bagging the Powerball jackpot

One person has bagged the R59million Powerball jackpot from the July 12, 2024 draw. Picture: File picture

One lucky person somewhere in South Africa woke up R59 million richer after bagging Friday night’s Powerball jackpot. Details about the jackpot winner are yet to be confirmed by the lotto operator iThuba.

The July 12, 2024 jackpot was worth a cool R59,039,712.30.

The Powerball jackpot has been won after 11 consecutive roll overs, according to draw results, provided by National Lottery Ithuba.

In the third division, 20 people picked four correct numbers and the Powerball and will walk away with R35,804.

The Powerball Plus jackpot was not won and has rolled over to R7 million in Tuesday’s draw - July 16, 2024.

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is worth a staggering R66 million after 19 consecutive roll-overs.

In recent winner stories, a KwaZulu-Natal man scooped R21 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot from the May 21 draw.

He spent R37.50 on his ticket via the FNB banking app and opted to select his numbers manually

"I had used the same numbers in a previous draw without success. I decided to stick with the same numbers for the draw on May 21.“

He said when the bank notified him of his win, he checked his ticket at least 30 times to ensure it was not a dream.

He said that winning the Powerball Plus jackpot had brought immense happiness to him and his family and was a dream come true.

IOL News