Missing teenager found in Durban, family grateful for support

16-year-old Amahle Nonkosi Makhaye, who went missing, has been found. Filed picture: Supplied

In a heart-warming turn of events, 16-year-old Amahle Nonkosi Makhaye, who went missing on Monday, July 9, has been found and is receiving medical attention.

Amahle went missing in Overport in Durban when she was dropped of by her family on Ridge Road around 7.30am to go to school at Ridge Park College.

When they returned to collect her at 2.30pm, she was nowhere to be found. A missing persons case was promptly opened at the Cato Manor police station.

As the search for Amahle intensified, her mother Ritta Sindi Dlamini pleaded for help on Facebook that whoever sees her must inform her immediately.

Following a frantic search, the family received a tip-off on Facebook that Amahle was spotted at the Engen Hippo Park garage.

The mother took to Facebook to express relief and gratitude, stating: “We are relieved to inform everyone that Amahle Nonkosi Makhaye has been found and is currently receiving urgent medical care.”

The family extended their heartfelt thanks to the authorities, volunteers and staff at Engen Hippo Park for their assistance and support during this challenging time.

However, due to the highly sensitive nature of this matter, they have requested privacy, but promised to provide further updates once they have gathered all necessary information.

