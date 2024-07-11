KZN woman and her grandchild critically injured after pet Rottweiler attacks them

A woman and her grandchild were critically injured after being attacked by a Rottweiler on the KZN North Coast. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

A KwaZulu-Natal grandmother and her toddler grandchild have been rushed to hospital in what emergency services described as a critical condition after they were attacked by their pet Rottweiler.

The incident took place just after 2pm in the Kwadukuza area on the KZN North Coast.

IPSS Medical Rescue attended the scene.

Spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said on arrival paramedics found the 67-year-old woman and her three-year-old grandchild sustained critical injuries after being attacked by the dog.

“Both patients were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue and transported to a nearby hospital under the care of an IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedic.”

It is understood that the dog belonged to the family.

He said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of an investigation by SA Police Service.

In another KZN incident, in January this year, a Glenwood homeowner was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was attacked by his pet Boerboel.

The incident took place on Glenwood Drive.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics said when medics arrived to find the home owner, a male believed to be in his 60s, had sustained multiple dog bite wounds as a result from his pet Boerboel.

The dog was shot multiple times by a private security company to allow medics to assess the man.

IOL News