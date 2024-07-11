Orient Islamic pupil Mohammed Sayfullah Khan won the National High Schools Quiz hosted by Varsity College. He is seen with his parents Sikander Khan and Bilkis Khan and teacher Rashida Asmal. (far right). Picture: Supplied

Orient Islamic School learner Mohammed Sayfullah Khan is flying high after winning the IIE’s Varsity College National High Schools Quiz hosted over the weekend in Durban.

The Grade 11 pupil competed against seven pupils from high schools across the country.

He walked with R10,000 cash for himself, R10,000 cash for his school and R5,000 cash for his teacher Rashida Asmal who helped him prepare for the quiz.

According to Varsity College, this is the 9th year for the quiz and challenges pupils between Grade 9 and 11, from across South Africa on their general knowledge in Geography, History, Science and Nature, Sports, Entertainment, and Current Affairs.

Blessing Nyatsanza, a Grade 10 pupil at Walmer High School in Gqeberha placed second, and Johara Naidoo, a Grade 11 pupil at Ashton International College in Ballito came third.

Blessing won R6,000 for himself, R6,000 for his school and R3,000 for his teacher.

Johara won R3,000 for herself, R3,000 for her school and R1,500 for her teacher.

Varsity College spokesperson Sarnelia Mandapalli said: “It aims to find the ‘Smartest Learner’ and to encourage high school learners to expand their knowledge by engaging with various sources of information.

“With questions designed to reflect the latest trends in academia and to challenge the students to put on their critical thinking caps. It is a platform that brings together the brightest young minds across the country, allowing them to showcase their knowledge and compete with like-minded peers.”

The excited winner said it felt good to put his school on the map.

“Thank you to my parents, teachers and friends who all contributed to my success. I am also grateful to my fellow contestants for making the quiz so competitive. I would like to encourage all learners who are interested in general knowledge to participate in the NHSQ quiz. It will broaden your knowledge and widen your horizons and the experience you will get from participating is unmatched and exceptional because of all the smart people you meet.”

Sources of information Mohammed used to prepare for the NHSQ included watching Al Jazeera News and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

He also searched online for trivia questions and quizzes.

According to Cindy Christian (Dean: Faculty of Humanities The IIE’s Varsity College) individuals with a broad base of general knowledge can engage empathically with others, regardless of their cultural background.

