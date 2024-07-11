KZN disaster teams on high alert as veld fire warnings persist

Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal following yet another veld fire warning for the province. Picture: Supplied

Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal following yet another veld fire warning for the province.

Wild fires have been raging in some parts of the province since Sunday, claiming the life of at least one person, injuring two other people and leaving scores homeless.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN, urged residents living in northern parts of the province to be on alert.

Affected areas:

Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma (Indaka and Ladysmith), Big Five Hlabisa (Hlabisa), Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Jozini, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, uMlalazi, uPhongolo.

According to the warning, windy conditions with gusts exceeding 65 km/h, coupled with dry and warm to hot weather, are forecast for the northern parts of KZN.

The Fire Danger Index (FDI) is expected to exceed 75 in these regions, creating conditions highly favourable for the development and rapid spread of fires.

"Some communities in these areas have already been affected by veld fires, and further precautions are necessary to prevent additional damage and ensure the safety of residents," the department said in a statement.

Possible impacts of the veld fires:

– Reduced visibility.

– Damage to property.

– Damage to vegetation.

– Air and water pollution.

Residents are urged to take the following precautions:

– Do not start fires in open areas or leave fires unattended.

– Do not discard cigarette butts out of cars or into open veld.

– Do not throw bottles into the veld as they can magnify the sun's rays and start fires.

– Prepare and maintain fire breaks in a controlled manner.

– In the event of a large fire, report it immediately and move away to allow professionals to manage the situation.

– If water is scarce, use sand to control the fire.

The department emphasised the importance of adhering to these guidelines to prevent further devastation and ensure the safety of all residents.

"We urge the public to take this warning seriously and cooperate fully with fire safety measures," it said.

