PICS: KZN disaster management teams on high alert following ravaging runaway fires

Emergency response teams across the city of Durban and province of KwaZulu-Natal have been responding to fires in various areas.

From Sunday, teams were battling the runaway fires that devastated parts of the King Cetshwayo, uThukela, and uMzinyathi Districts.

The widespread veld fires affected the local municipalities of uMlalazi, eMthonjaneni, Okhahlamba, and uMvoti, resulting in damage to houses and vehicles.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has praised the teams for their work.

The MEC directed the Provincial Disaster Management Centre to coordinate additional support to the municipalities affected by these fires, which have destroyed livelihoods.

He said disaster management teams will ensure that residents impacted by the fires receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives.

"We are grateful to the brave firefighters in these municipalities who, through their swift response, ensured that no fatalities or injuries occurred during these incidents," Buthelezi said.

Assessments are ongoing in these areas to determine the full extent of the damage caused by the fires.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre will continue to monitor the inclement weather conditions expected across the province this week.

Residents are urged to check weather forecasts before making any long journeys.

Meanwhile, in Durban a fire ripped through an industrial site in Queensburgh. Videos captured by witnesses near the scene depict roaring flames and smoke engulfing numerous buildings, while strong winds sway trees and other vegetation in the surrounding areas.

Fires were also reported in Chatsworth, Phoenix and Pietermaritzburg.

Preventive Measures for Fires:

Do Not Start Fires: Avoid starting any open fires, as they can quickly spread out of control.

Report Fires Immediately: If you spot a fire, report it immediately to the local fire department or emergency services.

