Durban mother and child escape gunfire during assassination

The white Toyota Corolla that RUSA agents found with two gunshot holes in it, after a man was assassinated at the Cornubia housing complex, north of Durban on Wednesday. Image: Supplied.

Durban - A Durban mother and her two-year-old baby were lucky to escape with their lives on Wednesday morning after they found themselves in the middle of an assassination that left one man dead.

Responding teams from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), a private security firm operating in KwaZulu-Natal, arrived at the Cornubia housing complex just after 7am after receiving calls for assistance.

RUSA said the body of a man was found in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man had died before emergency responders got to the scene.

Police and RUSA teams can be seen outside the yard where the body of a man was found dead on Wednesday morning. Witnesses say he was shot dead by two suspects. Image: Supplied.

Responders found 15 spent 9mm shells at the scene.

A Toyota Corolla was parked just outside the yard where the man’s body was found. The car had two bullet holes in it, ion the rear bumper and passenger side door.

“According to witnesses, two men were seen pursuing the deceased on foot and firing shots in his direction. The man entered a yard in an attempt to evade his assassins.

“The homeowner, who is a registered nurse, was exiting her property in a Toyota Corolla with her two-year-old son in the passenger seat when the gunmen fired shots at her vehicle. They caught up with the deceased and shot him multiple times before they fled on foot.

“Fifteen spent 9mm cartridges were recovered,” RUSA said.

IOL has contacted the police in Durban for more information on the case and will update the story accordingly when they respond.

IOL