KZN crash: Truck collides head-on with fully laden taxi ferrying children to school

Twelve people were injured in a crash on the N2 near Wilson’s Cutting in KZN. Picture: Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service

Ten pupils were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and minibus taxi on the N2 near Wilson’s Cutting, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

Chantell Botha, of Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service, said the taxi driver and a pedestrian were also injured.

She said the truck driver was unharmed.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient sustained serious injuries and 10 sustained minor injuries.

“One pedestrian was knocked over by the truck following the collision and became trapped under the truck (and was) in a critical condition.

“Paramedics and Ray Nkonyeni Fire and Rescue services worked to stabilise and free the patient,” Botha said.

She said the patients were treated and taken to hospital.

“The cause of the collision is not known but authorities are investigating,” Botha said.

The crash comes a day after a tipper truck crashed into 49 vehicles on the M41 in Durban on Monday.

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called for a full investigation into the crash.

“Part of the investigation will look at allegations of a total failure of the truck braking system, condition of the driver, and various other defects.

“If it's found that the truck was unroadworthy, the government could also advocate for charges to be pressed again the truck owner,” the MEC said.

The investigating team is already taking statements from the witnesses and will reconstruct the scene. The truck will be taken for forensic inspection.

Commenting on Monday's crash, the Road Freight Association said it was time for local and provincial authorities clamped down on unroadworthy vehicles, reckless and negligent driving and those who use roads in a selfish and illegal manner.

The scene of Monday’s truck accident on the M41 in Durban. Picture: Media Response KZN

The truck that crashed into multiple vehicles on the M41 in Durban on Monday. Picture: Emer-G-Med

“The causes of such crashes need to be identified and then actively addressed. Those transporters, or any road user for that matter, who choose to be non-compliant need to be held liable and culpable. They also need to be removed from the road. In addition, the road where the crash occurred was congested for a while – but also damaged. South Africa cannot afford this,” said RFA CEO Gavin Kelly.

