First cholera death recorded in South Africa

Medical staff wait to treat patients at a cholera centre set up in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on March 29, 2019. Picture: Mike Hutchings Reuters

Rustenburg - South Africa has recorded its first cholera-related death as laboratory confirmed cases increased to five.

Three cases were reported just days ago.

“The fourth case is a 28-year-old male residing in Alexandra with no local or international travel history.

“The patient presented himself at the Edenvale Hospital Emergency Centre with a four-day history of diarrhoea, vomiting and body weakness,” said Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

He said a specimen was collected for testing and the patient was not admitted to hospital but was managed as an outpatient.

He was given treatment to take home and asked to return for his results, which came back positive.

The outbreak response team conducted a case investigation and visited the patient’s residence and workplace the following day.

“The fifth case is a 24-year-old male residing in Emandleni Wattville, Benoni, in Ekurhuleni with no travel history.

“The patient presented with profuse watery diarrhoea and was admitted at Tambo Memorial Hospital. His results confirmed positive status and sadly he passed away few days later.

“One of his contacts is still in hospital and further investigation is being conducted.”

Mohale said the body of the deceased would be transported to KwaZulu-Natal for burial and health officials would advise the bereaved family and undertakers on the safe burial precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Cholera mainly spreads through contaminated or polluted water.

People can become infected directly through drinking contaminated water, or indirectly through eating contaminated food.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting and body weakness.

Members of the public were reminded to maintain hand hygiene to prevent possible transmission.

“All people who experience cholera-like symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, are encouraged to immediately visit their nearest health facility for screening and testing to ensure early detection and successful treatment, if tested positive,” Mohale said.

IOL