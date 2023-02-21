'Long and tedious procurement processes strangling eThekwini's service delivery efforts'

Hundreds of vehicles in desperate need of repair are seen parked at the City’s depot in Mobeni. Picture: ACC

Two opposition parties in eThekwini believe that the City's procurement processes are having a negative impact on service delivery efforts.

Last week, a delegation from the Active Citizens Coalition (ACC) visited the City's vehicle depot in Mobeni where they found several vehicles in dire need of repair.

ACC's Imtiaz Syed said whenever they ask questions around service delivery, they are told there are no vehicles available.

"For this reason, we visited the depot to check on the state of the vehicles for ourselves. We ask and then officials play the blame game and pass the buck along. We saw lots of vehicles that need repairs done," he said.

Syed said it usually takes a vehicle about a day or two to get services but they are finding that repairs are taking up to two weeks or longer due to procurement processes.

"They are locked up in legislation. You find that departments are not sending vehicles in for repairs on time because it takes so long for them to come back. Then you find staff are using vehicles until they are so damaged that they need urgent repair," he said.

According to Syed, mechanics are struggling to find plugs for tyre punctures.

"Something as simple as a mushroom plug, this takes weeks to get. The staff want to work but they are caught up in challenges and we can understand this," he said.

"This goes beyond politics for us. This is about service delivery. There is no co-ordination and planning. We want to get to the bottom of this," he said.

The City's dirt collection service continues to suffer as a result of such issues, according to DA councillor Sakhile Mngadi.

"A lot of the time, trucks that we need for refuse collection, break down a lot because they are old. When they get to service yards or service stations and there are a number of parts and components that the City does not have. You find that the contracts for procuring those parts are stuck at Supply Chain Management and if you dig deeper, you find that there are that the reason for these contracts not moving is due to the politicisation of procurement processes in the City because certain individuals are often time given contracts and there are delays when people are not happy," he said.

Mngadi said this problem goes beyond some units in the City.

He said every procurement process is run through one office.

"This is the biggest thing hampering service delivery. The SCM office is one office and it's unsustainable. It is undermanned. It affects all procurement in the City," he said.

Responding to questions sent to the City regarding issues raised by the ACC, communications head at eThekwini Municipality, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said the City’s vehicle availability is sitting at an average of 87% for the past three months which is above the City’s Service Delivery Budget Implementation target.

"There has been contractual related challenges of which city fleet is addressing with the SCM unit. It must be noted that there are no water tankers that have been sitting in the workshop waiting for tyres since last year. There is only one water tanker booked last week for tyre change. The water tankers that are currently in city fleet workshop are booked for mechanical and accidents repairs. The accident repairs have long repair periods up to three months depending on the extent of the damage," she said.

