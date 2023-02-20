Start to 2023 academic year marred by student protests at DUT and UKZN

UKZN's Corporate Relations Director, Normah Zondo said some individuals are determined to create chaos and prevent students from learning and staff from carrying out their duties. Picture; UKZN

Lectures at the Durban University of Technology got off to a rocky start following protests outside the Ritson and Steve Biko classes on Monday.

It is alleged that students were upset over issues with National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applications.

Speaking to eNCA, the Student Representative Council said some students were waiting for NSFAS payments to register while others had offers that were still pending.

At the University of KwaZulu-Natal, lecture halls were invaded and students chased out.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said some individuals were determined to create chaos and prevent students from learning and staff from carrying out their duties.

She added that academic and administrative functions are continuing across campuses, and staff members are working hard to assist students still facing challenges with registration for various programs and residences.

"Despite these unacceptable criminal acts, we are confident that we will finalise all registration by the deadline of February 24. Our Risk Management Services personnel, supported by the SAPS, are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all staff, students, and property," she said.

Zondo added that lectures have not been suspended, despite messages suggesting otherwise.

"It is worth noting that the University has not received any formal memorandum of demands and is therefore unable to comment on what could have prompted these actions. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide regular updates when possible.

"Our top priority is to ensure a safe environment for all students, staff and other stakeholders. We are disappointed by the disruption of the academic program through intimidation. We understand that only a small group of individuals are responsible for these actions, and the majority of our students attended lectures this morning and are ready to continue with their studies," Zondo said.

She added that students participating in criminal activities, such as intimidation or destruction of property, is unacceptable.

"Such actions will not only invite internal disciplinary action but may also lead to criminal charges. We urge all students to focus on their studies

and engage in constructive dialogue to address any issues they may have. Staff and students are urged to be vigilant on campus. The University is prepared to work with all stakeholders to ensure that challenges are resolved peacefully," Zondo said.

IOL