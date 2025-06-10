DA Gauteng members uproar over Zille's bid for Johannesburg mayoral seat

DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille, is considering contesting for the Johannesburg mayoral chain. Image: Itumeleng English/ Independent Media

The DA in Gauteng is facing internal divisions as senior members have expressed discontent over Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille's interest in contesting as the DA candidate for the Johannesburg mayoral job ahead of the 2026 local government elections. With 13 candidates already throwing their hats into the ring, Zille's potential candidacy has sparked debate within the party. At the weekend, Zille made her intentions known that she was considering contesting the mayoral seat in the Johannesburg metro ahead of the elections.

However, some senior DA members in Gauteng feel that Zille's decision to contest for the mayoral position undermines the party's leadership in the province and in Johannesburg. "It cannot be that we were responsible for deposing the ANC and then leaders of yesterday want to rein in on our success," said a senior member who spoke on condition of anonymity. "There is no continuity in this party, and to be honest with you, I'm not the only one who feels this way…We will continue to bleed members if this goes on,” they added.

Another member echoed similar sentiments, stating that Zille's ambition could be compared to the ANC where 'leaders wanted to grow old in positions of power'. "We have seen this, year in, year out, with the leaders of the ANC not wanting to vacate positions of power. This led to the party's downfall as there were no new ideas. It's sad that we have officials who want to hog power." However, DA leaders in Gauteng have downplayed concerns over internal divisions as a result of Zille's potential candidacy.

The leader of the DA in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, said that Zille will not be treated differently and will have to undergo the same application process as everyone else who is interested in applying to be the mayor of Johannesburg. "The DA's candidate selection is a competitive process," Msimanga said. "Many people apply, and they will compete with each other. No one will be deployed. The party has a process that will produce an outcome. “Obviously people in the party have different views, but they will accept the outcome of a fair process in which any DA member is free to compete,” Msimanga said.

According to DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel, the preferred candidate is selected through a rigorous process that involves nominations, a screening phase, assignment completion, presentation and questioning, ranking and proposal and the final decision. Zille did not respond to questions over the division her announcement had created. In a related development, former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has ruled out contesting the city's mayoral position ahead the 2026 local government elections but could not be drawn into commenting about Zille possibly taking on the mayoral chain.

Phalatse, who made history in November 2021 as the first woman mayor of Johannesburg, confirmed that she has no intention of returning to the mayoral seat. "I am not considering making the move," Phalatse stated. "I am still a member of the DA, but my political journey is taking a different path,” she told IOL. Opposition parties have also weighed in on Zille's potential candidacy, with many expressing skepticism over her ability to unite the city's diverse communities.

In a statement the UmKhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) rejected Zille's intention to take over the Johannesburg Mayor's seat. “Let it be known that the MK Party stands ready and capable to rescue the City come the 2026 Local Government Elections,” MKP said in a statement. The party added that it was nonsensical to consider the possibility of a Capetonian resident holding Mayoral capacity in a City that she is alien to.

“We call on the residents of Johannesburg, especially proud black people, to reject the propaganda that the DA does not see colour. As shown in the City of Cape Town, the DA's priorities tend to shift depending on the race of the residents. “There are more than enough black candidates who can adequately fulfil the mayoral mandate in the City of Johannesburg,” the MK Party said.