MKP contenders start to emerge in race to replace Floyd Shivambu

Former Xliuva leader Bongani Baloyi is believed to be one of the contenders to replace axed UMkhonto Wesizwe Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Image: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is pondering who will succeed axed secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, with the names of former DA Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi and Phumlani Mfeka emerging as contenders. Last week Zuma fired Shivambu, saying he had defied the party's constitution by travelling without permission to Malawi, where he controversially attended a church service led by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Bushiri is a fugitive in South Africa after he fled the country, violating his bail conditions as he faces fraud and rape charges. Senior officials within the MKP believe Baloyi's appointment could bring much-needed balance to the party's leadership.

According to MKP sources, Zuma is looking to appoint a secretary-general who can represent the party's diverse support in provinces and in constituencies. Baloyi's name has emerged as a potential candidate due to his strong leadership background and his ability to bring a different perspective to the party, sources said. "The president (Zuma) does not want to alienate other provinces.

"Baloyi represents a different dynamic, which would mix things up instead of choosing someone who may be seen as representing a particular province or group,” a source said. He said Zuma had initially chosen Shivambu because he represented the Limpopo province where the MK Party did fairly well in last year's elections.

“Choosing someone from KZN would paint the party as a provincial party which would raise questions in other provinces where we still need to grow,” another source said. They said Zuma wants the MKP to be seen as a national party and not made up along tribal lines. Baloyi, a former DA mayor in Gauteng, joined the MKP in September after deregistering the Xiluva Party, which he had formed.

When he joined MKP, Baloyi said he had done so without any expectations. "There's no expectation; if there was an offer to be made, it would be respectfully declined,” Baloyi had said. Baloyi's phone rang unanswered on Monday.

When he moved to the MKP Baloyi said that his supporters were behind the decision for them to join. "The people have expressed themselves," Baloyi said. "Why must we continue? We are coming here (MKP) to say we are humbling ourselves as the leadership, we are closing our organisation. For us, we have found a home. Umkhonto resonates with us and Umkhonto and Xiluva are the same thing,” Baloyi had said.

Phumlani Mfeka is a contender to replace Floyd Shivambu as MKP secretary-general. Image: Supplied

While Baloyi's name is being touted as a potential candidate, other names are also being considered for the position. Phumlani Mfeka, another strong contender, is said to have the support of traditional leaders and traditionalists, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. "Mfeka commands a lot of support from traditional leaders, something that Zuma regards as an important constituency for his party," said an MKP source.

Mfeka who is the leader of socio-economic group Injeje yaBenguni, which advocates for African nationalism, recently held a meeting with Zuma in Durban, with sources saying the matter of the vacant position secretary-general position was discussed. Mfeka was Zuma’s strong supporter when the MKP was established in 2023.

He was on the national list to parliament during last year's general elections but was later deployed to serve in the KZN Legislature and sat in various portfolio committees. He was among the dissenting voices within the party who were unhappy that senior positions were given to the newcomers, while founding members were being overlooked.