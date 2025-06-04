Floyd Shivambu's controversial leadership ends at MK Party

Floyd Shivambu was redeployed from secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) to Parliament. Image: Siphiwe Emacous Moyo / Independent Newspapers

Former secretary-general (SG) of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, Floyd Shivambu, has been removed from his position after a tumultuous tenure marked by controversy and power struggles. The party's national Chairperson, Nkosinathi Nhleko, cited Shivambu's unauthorised visit to Malawi to meet with fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri as the reason for his demotion.

However, senior members of the party in Gauteng believe there had been a flurry of reasons why Shivambu was booted out of his leadership position despite his proximity to party president Jacob Zuma. Some of the reasons that were stated include that Shivambu was parachuted, after he joined the party from the EFF, to national organiser, then SG - a powerful position in any political party.

His tenure as SG was marred by controversy and power struggles. His appointment was met with opposition from senior party members, who questioned his loyalty and commitment to the party. Some in the party even accused Shivambu of being a double agent, having joined the MK Party to “manage” Zuma.

Shivambu had previously campaigned against the MK Party during the May 2024 general elections, which raised concerns about his suitability for the role. Additionally, his attempts to centralise financial control of the party and introduce strict controls over access to Zuma sparked further discontent among party members. He had a fallout with the party’s senior members in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, including Deputy President John Hlophe and Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Shivambu was also blamed by party officials after there were logistical complications at the MK Party’s first anniversary in December last year in Durban, where supporters failed to pitch because of a shortage of buses. Announcing the redeployment of Shivambu from his position as secretary-general to the National Assembly on Tuesday, Zuma said that Shivambu's actions, particularly his visit to Malawi to meet with Bushiri, were deemed contrary to the spirit and regulations of the MK Party constitution.

"We believe that his redeployment will strengthen the MK Party caucus as the official opposition, as Commander Floyd Shivambu carries a wealth of experience as a former member of Parliament. "His invaluable skills and experience as a politician will continue to benefit the MK Party in the new role to which he will be redeployed,” Zuma said.

Zuma stressed that Shivambu's visit to Malawi was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation or the president, violating the party's constitution. "Due to the serious nature of this matter and its implications for the party, its image, values, and principles, the president and the national officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter," Zuma said. "The national officials have had discussions with Commander Floyd Shivambu pertaining to his deployment, and he has duly accepted," Zuma added.

Shivambu's visit to Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering in Malawi on Good Friday sparked widespread criticism, with many viewing it as a blatant disregard for South Africa's legal system, including Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi. Shivambu's refusal to apologise for his actions further exacerbated the situation, with party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela suggesting that he was dishonest about the visit being sanctioned by party leader Zuma.

The party emphasised that Shivambu's redeployment is not a demotion, but rather a strategic move to utilise his skills and experience in a different capacity. However, another senior member of the party said Zuma’s move to redeploy Shivambu was a strategy to pave his way to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). But Ndhlela rubbished the assertions that Shivambu's redeployment was so that he goes to the JSC.

“Those people who are saying that are not prophets. There is no such thing as that… It's not even newsworthy,” Ndhlela said. Shivambu’s phone rang unanswered; however, in a statement, he accepted his redeployment. "I confirm that the national officials have taken a decision which I fully accept as a disciplined member of uMkhonto weSizwe."