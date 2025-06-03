TUT vice-chancellor faces legal action from Bapedi Kingdom if campus issue remains unresolved

TUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Tinyiko Maluleke faces legal action over TUT Sekhukhune campus "backtracking". Image: Thobile Mathonsi / Independent Newspapers

The Bapedi Kingdom has given Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tinyiko Maluleke 14 days to respond to their letter regarding the establishment of a campus in Sekhukhune, or face a legal challenge. The legal letter, dated Friday, May 23, 2025, now has less than a week for Maluleke to respond to.

The kingdom claims that TUT has failed to honour its commitment to establish a campus in Sekhukhune, despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2021. The dispute between the Bapedi Kingdom and TUT centres around the university's decision to establish a campus in Giyani, which the kingdom views as a violation of the duty of good faith.

The kingdom argues that the idea of establishing a campus was conceived by the late King Thulare III for Sekhukhune, and that TUT cannot appropriate this idea for a different area and community. It further claims that Maluleke hijacked the project and shifted it to Giyani despite the 2021 MoU between the two bodies.

Last month, the Kingdom, through the founder of the establishment project, William Maphutha, submitted a formal complaint to Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, concerning allegations of TUT sabotaging the Sekhukhune university project. The four-year delay has continued to dominate headlines and sparked outrage among the Bapedi nation, who feel betrayed, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed the project in his visit during the burial of the late King Thulare III, also in 2021.

In a legal letter written to Maluleke on May 23 by the Bapedi Kingdom's legal representative, Rudolph Baloyi, the kingdom wished to have this matter resolved amicably and in line with the wishes of the late King of the Bapedi, King Thulare III, and in honour of his legacy. Baloyi further stated that the kingdom has sought to engage amicably with Professor Maluleke and has also solicited the intervention of the State through the Minister of Higher Education and the highest office of the land.

“The university approached the Department of Higher Education and Training to obtain the necessary permission and approval as per the provisions of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997. “In response thereto, on February 26, 2020, the department requested the university to conduct a market feasibility study before it could endorse the request… It was in this context that the market study was conducted. “In pursuance of this decision, on May 20, 2021, the MOU was concluded between the parties to give effect to the decision taken by the university to establish the University Campus in Sekhukhune subject to compliance with the requirements specified by the department,” Baloyi wrote in the letter.

Baloyi has warned that if a satisfactory response is not forthcoming from Maluleke within 14 days (now less than a week), they will approach a court of law for appropriate relief. “The Bapedi Kingdom hopes to resolve the matter amicably, but is prepared to take legal action if necessary,” Baloyi wrote.