ATM calls for the ban of Elon Musk's Starlink in South Africa, citing legal concerns

The ATM has called for a total ban on Starlink operating in South Africa. Image: Reuters

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for the immediate banning of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service in South Africa, citing concerns over the company's alleged disregard for local laws and exploitation of resources. According to ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona, Starlink's operations in the country are not only unauthorised but also pose a threat to national sovereignty.

The ATM's call for a ban comes after Pretoria-born billionaire Elon Musk claimed that Starlink was not allowed to operate in South Africa because he is not black, sparking controversy over the country's Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) regulations. However, the South African government has denied these claims, stating that Starlink is welcome to operate in the country, provided it complies with local laws. Further concerns over Starlink's operations in South Africa center around the company's alleged failure to follow local regulations and its potential impact on the country's economy.

"We voice our deep concern over yet another instance of foreign entities exploiting our resources, disregarding our laws, and undermining our national sovereignty," Ntshona said. The South African government has rejected Elon Musk's claim that Starlink is banned due to his race. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation previously said Starlink was welcome to operate in South Africa provided there was compliance with local laws.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has confirmed that Starlink has not applied for an operating license. The government has emphasised the need for compliance with local telecommunications regulations. The regulatory requirements for telecommunications services in South Africa include compliance with the country's BEE policies, which aim to promote economic transformation and equity. Foreign-owned companies, including Starlink, are required to sell 30% of their local equity to historically disadvantaged groups.