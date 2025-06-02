Why some in the ANC Youth League are backing Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for party presidenct in 2027

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa enjoys the backing of the ANC Youth League in Gauteng and Limpopo for the ANC presidency. Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

The ANC Youth League in Gauteng and Limpopo has entered the succession debate within the ANC by throwing its weight behind Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, as its preferred candidate to succeed Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in 2027. According to sources within the structures, Ramokgopa's youth and ability to take the movement forward make him an attractive candidate to become the party's next president.

"We are clear that we will be lobbying for Comrade Sputla (Ramokgopa) merely because he is still young and will be able to take the movement forward while we have Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to deputise him," a senior member of the ANCYL in Gauteng said. “These two comrades understand the youth and you can see in their respective portfolios that they cater for the youth…and the future is the youth,” he said.

He said party structures, including the ANCYL in Limpopo were having secret discussions to lobby for Ramokgopa and Lesufi. Although this was not the official position for the ANCYL, the members said they were also in talks with Youth League president Collen Malatji on what position to take. Efforts to reach Malatji and Ramokgopa on Monday were unsuccessful. However, Ramokgopa is not the only potential candidate with ambitions to succeed Ramaphosa.

Other possible contenders include Deputy President Paul Mashatile, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Mashatile, who currently deputises Ramaphosa, may face challenges to his bid for the presidency as a result of ongoing legal woes.

Mashatile, by virtue of his position is supposed to replace Ramaphosa in line with party succession tradition, however, that is not guaranteed as it appears the party's heavyweights will contest against him.

Sources say Lamola was leveraging his diplomatic muscle to build his image while he enjoys Ramaphosa’s backing as his replacement. Lamola contested for the Deputy President position at the party's last electoral conference but withdrew at the eleventh hour. Mchunu, who has been making headlines as Police Minister, has support in KwaZulu-Natal, where he was once the provincial secretary of the ANC.

However, the ANC lost ground in the province after the emergence of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, which took votes from its once powerful base. Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, has a controversial past that may impact his bid for the presidency. He has been involved in several scandals, including a Public Protector finding that he had received a paid holiday from a sporting goods chain, while minister of sport.

Lesufi is also seen as a potential candidate, with some analysts believing he could be a strong contender. Lesufi has been attempting to project himself as the torchbearer of government policy nationally. His push to implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and National Health Insurance has been notable.