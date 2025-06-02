ANC Peter Mokaba regional conference, where chairs were thrown amidst fistfights, may get a rerun

The executive mayor of Polokwane and newly elected ANC Peter Mokaba Region chairperson John Mpe may have to challenge for his position during a possible rerun of a recent conference. Image: supplied

The ANC Peter Mokaba Regional Conference in Limpopo may face a rerun after supporters of Mamedupi Teffo, the ANC Women's League Provincial Chairperson and Capricorn District Mayor, launched a complaint against the chaotic conference. The conference, which was held at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, saw Polokwane Mayor John Mpe reelected as chairperson unopposed, despite allegations of irregularities and internal disputes.

Teffo was to challenge Mpe, but did not in protest against the alleged irregularities. According to documents shared on social media, 31 branches were allegedly disqualified in a final dispute report, leaving only 74 qualifying branches - below the required 70% threshold of 79 branches. Delegates who raised these issues argued that the conference should not have proceeded without addressing outstanding disputes.

Some delegates accused the Regional Task Team (RTT) of allowing "bogus" delegates into the venue, leading to verbal disputes that escalated into physical confrontations. Former ANC Youth League official in the province Thabo Mabotja, who supports Teffo, is leading the charge insisting that the elections were not legitimate. He and other officials have contacted ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, filing a complaint against the alleged regularities.

The group has called for a conference rerun to be held within 30 days. Mbalula has not yet responded to the complaints. Mabotja claimed that the conference did not meet the necessary quorum to continue with elections and announced plans to submit a formal complaint to the ANC's provincial and national structures. "We believe these elections were irregular and premature. We will be engaging the provincial and national leadership on this matter," Mabotja said.

Other ANC members in Mabotja’s camp vowed to take the matter further, saying they are considering legal action with some claiming that ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe was biased because he was aligned to Mpe. ANC Limpopo spokesperson Jimmy Machaka confirmed that the party in the province was awaiting communication from Mbalula as to what decision he had taken. "We are awaiting the decision of the ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, regarding the outcomes of the conference or the submitted disputes," said Machaka.

However, Madadzhe has since legitimised the conference, despite chaotic scenes and allegations of irregularities. "We stand by that decision that the conference is not bogus, and is a legitimate conference of the ANC. You will never have a bogus conference of the ANC with four PEC officials attending the conference," Madadzhe said.