Chairs thrown at chaotic ANC Limpopo regional conference

ANC Limpopo provincial secretary, Reuben Madadzhe. Image: X

The ANC provincial secretary, Reuben Madadzhe, has legitimised the Peter Mokaba Regional Elective Conference in Limpopo, despite chaotic scenes and allegations of irregularities. The conference, held in Polokwane recently, saw Polokwane mayor, John Mpe reelected unopposed as chairperson for a third term, amidst violent clashes and police intervention. The conference descended into chaos on its first day, with delegates clashing and hurling chairs and tablecloths at one another in protest.

Some delegates accused the Regional Task Team (RTT) of allowing "bogus" delegates into the venue, leading to verbal disputes that escalated into physical confrontations. Police intervened to restore order, and the conference continued with the election of Mpe and his slate uncontested. Madadzhe dismissed allegations of irregularities, stating that the party's regional structures followed all protocols.

"We stand by that decision that the conference is not bogus, and is a legitimate conference of the ANC. You will never have a bogus conference of the ANC with four PEC officials attending the conference," Madadzhe said. He congratulated the newly elected leadership, adding that the conference met the party's guidelines. However, a dissident group of delegates, led by former ANC Youth League official, Thabo Mabotja, raised concerns about the legitimacy of the proceedings.

Mabotja claimed that the conference did not meet the necessary quorum to continue with elections and announced plans to submit a formal complaint to the ANC's provincial and national structures. "We believe these elections were irregular and premature. We will be engaging the provincial and national leadership on this matter," Mabotja said. Other ANC members in Mabotja’s camp vowed to take the matter further saying they are considering legal action with some claiming that Madadzhe was biased because he was aligned to Mpe.

It is not yet clear whether the new structure will take office as no official of the National Executive Committee attended the conference. ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula did not respond to questions. The newly elected top five officials of the Regional Executive Committee (REC) are: - Chairperson: John Mpe - Deputy Chairperson: Edward Paya - Secretary: Lesiba Matsemela - Deputy Secretary: Kholofelo Lehong - Treasurer: Merriam Molala