Impact of EMPD officer suspensions on public safety in Ekurhuleni

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety said that they have noted with concern the suspension of more than 300 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers following their alleged participation in an illegal strike in March this year.

EMPD officers embarked on a wage increment protest, citing that they are not paid enough for the type and amount of work they do and that their remuneration is not adequate in South Africa's economic climate, amid the ever-rising cost of living.

The strike resulted in major traffic disruptions across the City and reduced access to the OR Tambo International Airport. The committee said they acknowledge the City of Ekurhuleni’s responsibility to take disciplinary action against employees implicated in serious misconduct. However, the mass suspension of these officers poses a significant risk to public safety, traffic management, and the enforcement of municipal bylaws.