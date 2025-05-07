Impact of EMPD officer suspensions on public safety in Ekurhuleni
EMPD officers take to the streets demanding salary increments
Image: FILE: Supplied
The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety said that they have noted with concern the suspension of more than 300 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers following their alleged participation in an illegal strike in March this year.
EMPD officers embarked on a wage increment protest, citing that they are not paid enough for the type and amount of work they do and that their remuneration is not adequate in South Africa's economic climate, amid the ever-rising cost of living.
The strike resulted in major traffic disruptions across the City and reduced access to the OR Tambo International Airport. The committee said they acknowledge the City of Ekurhuleni’s responsibility to take disciplinary action against employees implicated in serious misconduct. However, the mass suspension of these officers poses a significant risk to public safety, traffic management, and the enforcement of municipal bylaws.
Committee Spokesperson, Thebe Khumalo, said: "The sudden reduction in law enforcement capacity may leave residents vulnerable and exacerbate challenges in maintaining order on the roads and in communities across the city."
Khumalo said: "The committee urges the City of Ekurhuleni to implement immediate contingency measures to mitigate the impact of these suspensions. One such measure could include seeking temporary reinforcement from other municipalities in Gauteng, in line with the existing agreement that allows Municipal Police and Traffic Officers to operate beyond their jurisdictional boundaries to assist in crime prevention and traffic management.
Khumalo said they are calling on the City of Ekurhuleni to expedite the resolution of the ongoing labour dispute to ensure the swift resumption of critical policing services.
"A prolonged impasse between the Municipality and its employees will only deepen service delivery challenges and undermine public safety," remarked Khumalo
Khumalo said they will continue monitoring the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring that community safety across Gauteng is not compromised.
According to police reports, Gauteng ranks among the provinces with the highest crime rate in the country, and it can't afford a decline in the number of dedicated law enforcement personnel.
IOL News