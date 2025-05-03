Honouring the fallen: Police constables to receive official funerals after Hennops River tragedy

Three SAPS constables Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing.

The three Free State police constables whose bodies were recovered from the Hennops River in Centurion, Gauteng, will be honoured with official police funerals.

The victims — Keamogetswe Buys, 30, Boipelo Senoge, 20, and Cebekhulu Linda, 24 — were reported missing for over five days before their bodies were tragically recovered.

They were last seen on Thursday morning, April 24, 2025, at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza in a white Volkswagen Polo hatchback en route to Limpopo from the Free State.

A collective memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 6, with individual funeral services planned for each constable.

Following their disappearance, SAPS launched a large-scale search operation involving police divers, drones, and rescue teams. The operation focused on the N1 highway, nearby waterways, and the Hennops River, where their bodies were later discovered.

The vehicle was retrieved on Thursday, confirming it was the same VW Polo the officers had been travelling in.