Fire in Braamfontein causes widespread power outage

Johannesburg City Power responds to Braamfontein fire and cable theft Image: City of Joburg/Facebook

A fire broke out in Braamfontein earlier on Thursday, causing a significant power outage affecting several key neighbourhoods, including Braamfontein itself, Parktown West, Newtown Junction, De Korte North, Smith West, and surrounding areas. In a statement issued by Johannesburg City Power, the city’s energy supplier, officials are currently on the scene responding to the incident triggered by the tripping of the city’s 88kV circuit along the Double Decker route. According to City Power, preliminary investigations suggest another cable theft and vandalism incident caused the fire, a common phenomenon in the city’s inner core. “The city power utility said the suspected culprits are believed to be zama-zamas—organised, heavily armed illegal miners operating in underground tunnels—whose activities have become increasingly brazen and dangerous. "These groups often target critical power infrastructure, posing serious risks to public safety and the stability of Johannesburg’s electrical supply," read the statement.

According to the statement, the cables affected are between the Braamfontein and Fordsburg substations, vital links in the city’s power distribution network. “Johannesburg Emergency Services are on-site, working diligently to extinguish the flames and ventilate the tunnels to clear out the smoke and ensure the area is safe for entry. “Only after the site is declared secure will City Power technicians be permitted to assess the extent of the damage and commence repairs.” In response to the ongoing crisis, City Power has reiterated its call for increased police intervention in the fight against cable theft and vandalism. “These criminal activities undermine service delivery and endanger our personnel,” said Isaac Mangena, General Manager for Johannesburg City Power. “We urgently need sustained law enforcement efforts to combat this scourge and protect our critical infrastructure.”