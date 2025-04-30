Bapedi Royal Kingdom submits complaint to Public Protector over TUT's alleged sabotage of university project

Students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). Image: Phill Magakoe / Independent Newspapers

The Bapedi Royal Kingdom in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, has submitted a formal complaint to Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, concerning allegations of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) sabotaging the Sekhukhune university project. The kingdom, through the founder of the establishment project, William Maphutha, claims that the current TUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, hijacked the project despite a 2021 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two bodies. Maphutha has lodged a formal complaint with the Public Protector of South Africa, alleging that the Tshwane TUT hijacked and misappropriated the proposed establishment of a University of Mining and Agriculture in Sekhukhune.

According to Maphutha, his company, Batsumi Pty Ltd, pioneered the concept of establishing a university in Sekhukhune with a focus on mining and agriculture in collaboration with TUT and the Bapedi Kingdom. However, despite the initial interest and support from TUT, the project has been redirected to Giyani, Limpopo, without any formal consultation or acknowledgment given to the original project initiators or the Bapedi Kingdom. Maphutha has requested Gcaleka to investigate the circumstances surrounding the relocation of the project to Giyani, establish whether there was any procedural misconduct or abuse of power by TUT management, recognise and protect the intellectual contribution of Batsumi Pty Ltd and the Bapedi Kingdom, and facilitate a resolution that is fair, transparent, and restores confidence and peace between the affected communities.

Maphutha further claims that despite numerous written requests for updates, particularly directed to Maluleke, TUT has remained silent. “Since 2021, however, communication from TUT ceased without explanation. “Despite numerous written requests for updates – particularly directed to the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tinyiko Maluleke – we received no response,” Maphutha said. The redirection of the project has sparked tensions between the community in Sekhukhune, with local stakeholders feeling betrayed and excluded from a project that they not only conceptualised but helped formalise. “This redirection has sparked tensions between communities in Sekhukhune and Giyani, as local stakeholders in Sekhukhune feel betrayed and excluded from a project that they not only conceptualised but helped formalise,” Maphutha said.

The Bapedi people of Sekhukhune say they feel betrayed at the non-communication, especially from Vice-Chancellor Professor Tinyiko Maluleke. Image: Thobile Mathonsi / Independent Newspapers

Maphutha claimed that despite a fully-funded feasibility study being completed, there has been inexplicable silence from Maluleke's office. He also alleged that Maluleke has covertly worked to divert the project from Sekhukhune to Giyani, alleged to be his hometown. The Public Protector's office has confirmed receipt of the complaint and will investigate the matter. The MOU was signed in May 2021 and aimed to establish a campus in Sekhukhune, accommodating students interested in mining-related studies, given the area’s location in the platinum belt. The old Sekhukhune Teachers Training College was identified as the site for the campus. However, months later, TUT announced plans to construct a campus in Giyani instead.