What vendors and consumers need to know about SARS' VAT rate reversal

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter welcomes the R7.5 billion Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana allocated to SARS in the 2025 Budget. Image: GCIS

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has issued a warning to vendors and consumers about the implications of the reversal of the planned 0.5% VAT rate increase. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter noted that the decision by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to reverse the VAT increase, initially set to take effect on May 1, 2025, has significant practical implications for VAT vendors and consumers. The warning comes after the Western Cape High Court’s full bench set aside the adopted 2025 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals and suspended the implementation of the VAT increase from 15% to 15.5% recently.

The EFF and the DA had approached the court to have the VAT increase announcement by Godongwana as well as the adoption of the finance committees' report by both Houses set aside. Kieswetter said SARS will ensure the necessary adjustments are made to accommodate the change. "As the administrator of all national government tax measures, SARS will ensure that the necessary adjustments are made to accommodate this change," Kieswetter said. Vendors that have not implemented the change in rate are expected to charge VAT at the rate of 15% and not 15.5% for relevant goods and services.

Vendors that have already implemented the rate change may need to adjust their systems accordingly and report and pay the VAT. If a vendor is unable to revert to the 15% rate due to complex system changes, they must report and account for supplies and purchases at the 15.5% rate until they can make the necessary system adjustments. According to the commissioner, the VAT transactions that were charged at 15.5% must be reported in field 12 (for output tax) and field 18 (for input tax) of the VAT return. Adjustments in the form of refunds of the 0.5% rate to customers and from suppliers must equally be reported in fields 12 and 18, respectively. The VAT return declarations made will be taken into consideration when verifications and/or audits on the affected VAT tax periods are conducted.