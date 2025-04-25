IOL Firefighters at Tembisa Hospital following two fire incidents in April.

The Health Service regulator will conduct a risk-based inspection at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Gauteng following two fire outbreak incidents in April.

In a statement, the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) Board and management said these incidents were concerning and could place patient and staff safety at risk.

The hospital experienced two fire incidents, with the first on April 19, 2025 and the second incident on April 23, 2025. There were no injuries reported.

"These incidents have raised significant alarms about safety protocols and emergency preparedness, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive assessment of the facility to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, staff, and other occupants of the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital premises," said OHSC spokesperson Ricardo Mahlakanya.

He said all health establishments must prioritize the safety and security of patients, especially during emergencies.

"Health establishments must ensure that the systems comply with health regulations and foster a safe environment for everyone in their care."

The OHSC said it would be dispatching a team of inspectors to conduct a risk-based Inspection as a fact-finding action to establish the circumstances surrounding the two fire incidents.

They will also probe hospital management’s immediate response and actions taken, and the effectiveness of existing safety measures in preventing recurrence thereof.

"Risk-based inspections are specifically triggered and conducted on an ad hoc basis in response to identified risks at health facilities."

The OHSC said, considering that the winter season is already on, this inspection will enable the OHSC to establish possible root causes and to make informed recommendations that are aimed at mitigating the risk of fire incidents at health facilities.

The OHSC urges all healthcare facilities and providers to regularly review their safety protocols and emergency response plans to avoid similar occurrences and ensure that the integrity of the healthcare system and the protection of the users of health services are maintained

IOL News