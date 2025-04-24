ANC infighting heats up as Mbalula casts doubt on alleged shooting incident

Deputy President Paul Mashatile confirmed that his convoy recently came under fire while returning from an ANC event. Image: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

The ANC is embroiled in a heated debate over an alleged shooting incident involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile. It is alleged that Mashatile’s car was attacked and sprayed with bullets after a National Executive Meeting in Gauteng on 30 March, however, the alleged shooting only became public last Sunday. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has cast doubt on the claims, saying the party was not informed about the incident until it surfaced in media reports. Mbalula's comments have sparked speculation about the incident and the motivations behind the claims while an ANC insider believes the gloves were off between Mbalula and Mashatile over the succession battle of the ANC presidency.

"As the ANC, we are yet to release a comprehensive response to this situation. We call it a situation because it's not clearly defined. As the ANC, we were not aware of it until the reports surfaced in the media on Sunday," Mbalula said. "First, as the ANC, we are yet to release a comprehensive response to this situation. We call it a situation because it's not clearly defined. We were not aware of it until the reports surfaced in the media on Sunday,” said Mbalula. Mbalula expressed concerns about the incident, saying that the party needs more information before making any conclusions. "We were taken aback by these reports because neither the deputy president nor anyone in government informed the ANC about this situation," he said. Mbalula said it was concerning that the party was not briefed as “everyone else” tried to define the matter differently. "We don't know where this happened, how it happened, except from the reports, even from the deputy president himself..." Mbalula said.

He said the party was leaving the matter in police hands. "We engaged the minister of police [Senzo Mchunu] immediately, who informed Luthuli House that the commissioner of police is seized with the matter. He will report on the matter both short and long term in terms of the investigation. We leave it there," Mbalula said. Insiders close to the ANC have revealed that the relationship between Mbalula and Mashatile has been strained, with some speculating that the gloves are off between the two. The alleged shooting incident has brought the tension to the fore, with Mbalula's comments appearing to be a direct challenge to Mashatile's claims. The source said this was attributed to the succession battle for the next ANC president, which is being eyed by both Mbalula and Mashatile looking to replace current president Cyril Ramaphosa as he serves his last term.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula briefs the media. Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Other ANC leaders, including Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa and the ANC Northern Cape chairperson, have also cast doubt on the claims, labeling them as "fake news". Ramokgopa said, "Usually when there are these reports, and all that, many of them are fake, actually." However, Mashatile's spokesperson, Keith Khoza, hit back against those suggesting the incident was staged. "We are not fabricating anything," Khoza said. "It is unfortunate that people would downplay such a serious matter." Police this week confirmed a high-level investigation team has been assigned to look into the alleged shooting incident.