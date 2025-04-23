MK Party silent after ANC refutes claims of GNU approach

Former president Jacob Zuma and current leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party alleged voice recording sparks political uproar; ANC insists no discussions with MK Party occurred regarding the Government of National Unity. Image: Independent Media

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has remained silent after the ANC refuted claims that it had approached the MKP to join the Government of National Unity (GNU). The claims were made in a leaked audio recording purportedly featuring MKP president Jacob Zuma. The audio recording, which has not been independently verified, claims that the ANC approached the MKP to join the GNU as part of a covert agenda to exclude other political parties, specifically the DA. The ANC has denied these allegations, calling them "unfounded and misleading". Despite the ANC's denial, the MKP has not publicly commented on the matter, raising questions about the authenticity of the claims made in the leaked audio recording. Attempts to reach out to MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, through texts, that he read were not successful.

The voice note revealed how the former president recently rejected advances to join the GNU and the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal. In the voice note directed at senior MKP members in a closed meeting of the National High Command, a voice purportedly to be that of Zuma was outright adamant his reluctance for his party joining the GNU and that if they did the deal would sideline the DA. However, the ANC has categorically denied the claims, saying it has not approached Zuma or the MKP to join the GNU. "The ANC, through its spokesperson, Mahlengi Bengu-Motsiri, categorically states that it has not approached Mr. Zuma or the MKP to join the Government of National Unity. No such discussions have taken place," Bhengu-Motsiri wrote in a statement.

The ANC's denial has emphasised that it has conducted all GNU engagements transparently, in good faith, and in line with the spirit and letter of the Constitution of South Africa. "We have conducted all GNU engagements transparently, in good faith, and in line with the spirit and letter of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa," she said. "At no point has the ANC engaged in or contemplated any clandestine strategy to marginalise any party that is a constituent of the GNU." The MKP's lack of response has also sparked speculation about the party's intentions and its relationship with the ANC. A source within the ANC has suggested that the MKP may be trying to create confusion and tension within the GNU, especially the already-fractured relationship between the ANC and the DA.