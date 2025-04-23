The Democratic Alliance (DA) demands vows to take the fight to its GNU partner, the ANC over tyhe budget empasse. Image: Independent Media

The DA has taken a firm stance against the ANC budget, describing it as "anti-growth, anti-jobs, and anti-poor." The party's spokesperson on finance, Mark Burke, made the remarks during a recent address, where he emphasised the need for politicians to prioritise the needs of the people. The two parties have been at loggerheads since the ANC through Action SA and Build One South African narrowly passed the budget that included a 0.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) increase in the National Assembly last month. The DA has escalated matters to the Western Cape High Court to challenge the legality of the tax hike announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during his 20254 budget speech. The request is from the DA and supported by the EFF. The DA argues that the 0.5 percentage point VAT hike will have a negative impact on the economy.

SA citizens would have to wait a bit longer to know if they would be digging deep in their pockets come May 1 after the court reserved judgment on Tuesday following arguments. According to Burke, the increase will further escalate the cost of living, disproportionately affecting the poor and vulnerable. Burke said the DA opposes the budget due to its debilitating and bulldozing nature, which will lead to further poverty and hopelessness among youth. "We oppose a debilitating and bulldozing budget that will lead to further poverty by taking money from people who can’t afford it and giving it to people who don’t know how to use it," Burke said. The DA has proposed an alternative budget focused on infrastructure investment and no new bailouts.

Burke emphasised that such a budget would have the party's support, but the ANC's decision to steamroll a tone-deaf budget has led to the current impasse. "A budget focused on infrastructure investment and no new bailouts had our support until the ANC decided to steamroll a tone-deaf budget against our advice and against our collaborative input made in good faith…the DA has assembled an exceptional legal team to challenge the budget in court,” Burke said. He expressed hope for a favorable ruling, but emphasised that a court victory would only be a partial solution. "While we pray for a favorable ruling in court, such victory will only get us so far," Burke said. "In the end, there is a need for politicians to pierce through privileged pipedream plans and outdated ideology."