Concerns raised over alleged 'sabotage' of TUT Sekhukhune University project

The Bapedi people of Sekhukhune say they feel betrayed at the non-communication, especially from the Vice-Chancellor Professor Tinyiko Maluleke. Image: Thobile Mathonsi / Independent Newspapers

Founder of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Sekhukhune University Establishment Project, has raised serious concerns over the alleged sabotage of the proposed University of Mining and Agriculture in Sekhukhune, Limpopo. The organisation has expressed outrage over backtracking on their promise to build a TUT campus at the Bapedi Kingdom of Sekhukhune that was meant to have broken ground about four years ago. Despite a signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between TUT and the Bapedi Kingdom in May 2021, the process has yet to get underway. The delay has sparked outrage among the Bapedi nation and the establishment project, who are saying they feel betrayed at the non-communication and the delay, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed the project in his visit during the burial of the late King Victoria Thulare III in the same year.

In an open letter released this week to the TUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Maphutha accused Maluleke of deliberately sabotaging the project. Maphutha claimed that despite a fully-funded feasibility study being completed, there has been inexplicable silence from Maluleke's office. He also alleged that Maluleke has covertly worked to divert the project from Sekhukhune to Giyani, his hometown. "What is most alarming is growing evidence that, despite publicly denying any misconduct, you have covertly worked to divert this project from Sekhukhune to Giyani — your hometown," Maphutha said. Maphutha has demanded that Maluleke provide transparency on the project's progress. He called for a public debate or open dialogue to address the facts and ensure transparency. "We demand a public debate or open dialogue to address the facts and ensure transparency," Maphutha said.

Maphutha also expressed concerns over Maluleke's public misrepresentation of the facts. He claimed that Maluleke has claimed that the MOU is silent on the Sekhukhune project, which is patently false. "Your public misrepresentation of the facts is equally troubling. You have claimed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is silent on the Sekhukhune project — a claim that is patently false," Maphutha said. Maphutha has made several demands, including a public debate or open dialogue to address the facts and ensure transparency, a comprehensive progress report on the University of Mining and Agriculture in Sekhukhune, a parliamentary inquiry or independent investigation into the possible redirection of this project and an immediate and public retraction of all “misleading” claims made regarding the steering committee and the contents of the MOU.