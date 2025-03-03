Zanzou nightclub torture: Accused bouncer to stay behind bars as new victim emerges

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the torture incidents which took place at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria.

The Congolese man arrested in connection with the gruesome torture and assault at the infamous Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria has appeared in court, where he was remanded in custody.

The name of the 41-year-old accused man is withheld at this stage, due to an anticipated identity parade.

On Monday, the Pretoria Magistrate's Court postponed the case against the bouncer to March 28 while he remains behind bars.

The Congolese national did not pursue his bail application which was expected, and is expected to do so at a later date. The court heard that another victim has been identified and will also be required to participate in the identity parade.

IOL reported last month that the accused man was nabbed in highly populated Yeoville, in Joburg, by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

Following the 41-year-old man's first court appearance last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the Congolese national is facing eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with grievous bodily harm.

"It is alleged that in April 2022 the accused assaulted the two victims in the matter. On a separate incident in January 2023, it is alleged the accused compelled four male persons to perform sexual acts on themselves," said NPA spokesperson in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana.

The assault was discovered when videos surfaced on social media and sparked outrage due to their horrific nature. The clips showed men hogtied while they are naked, they are beaten, their heads were submerged in buckets of water, and they were forced to insert beer bottles in their private parts.

So far, three victims, aged 20, 21 and 22, laid charges.

"Investigations are ongoing, more charges might be added," she said.

The suspect was arrested on February 20, 2025, after the JMPD officers received a tip-off about his whereabouts.