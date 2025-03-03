Search underway for missing journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and partner

iol Sbusiso Aserie Ndlovu has been missing for 12 days. Police are searching for him and his partner. Picture: Facebook

Gauteng police are searching for journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli who was last seen on February 18, 2025.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said Ndlovu was reported missing in Mamelodi.

"He was last seen leaving his workplace on the 18th of February 2025 at approximately 18h00.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the search to please call Sergeant Lekganyane on 082 768 6433 or call the nearest police station."

Family representative Vusi Mahlasela has appealed to anyone that can assist to help find Ndlovu and his partner, calling on churches, the Department of Arts and Culture.

Mahlasela urged people to also pray for the couple.

"Have positive prayers, more so that the couple can come back home safely. We are not going to talk about them as past tense. We have to be positive and be positive.

"Thinking is like a constant prayer. Let's think positive. And that we will be able to see them."

"All the family is asking for is help from all sides, all corners."

IOL News