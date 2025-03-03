JMPD deployment to restore calm in Johannesburg and Soweto

Kenny Kunene, Deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance said the City of Joburg has deployed police to restore calm in parts of the city.

The City of Johannesburg's Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport, Kenny Kunene, has announced the deployment of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to restore calm in Johannesburg and Soweto.

This move comes after reports of disruptions to service delivery in the area, particularly in Region D.

According to Kunene, who is the Patriotic Alliance deputy president, the disruptions are being caused by a group of individuals, allegedly members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), who are demanding employment.

"I've been informed that these are members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party who are demanding to be employed as general workers," Kunene said.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela denied that it was any of his party members that were blocking people from working.

"Firstly its been raining for the past two weeks. Why would our members go block people in the rain?

"How does Kenny come to the conclusion that it was our members in any case...Kenny should understand that politics is not the same as running a night club," Ndhlela said.

Kunene emphasised that the City of Johannesburg will not tolerate any disruptions to service delivery and will follow the proper procedures for employment.

"The advert has gone out, and everybody must apply. Like everybody else. There will be no exceptions.

"They want to be handpicked and given jobs in the City of Joburg. That is not going to happen. We are going to follow the process of government in terms of the law," he said.

To address the situation, Kunene has deployed JMPD officers to escort workers in Region D and ensure that they can carry out their duties without any disruptions.

"I have spoken to the chief of the JMPD, and he has given me assurances that on Monday, JMPD officers will be deployed to go and escort the workers so that they can go and do their work," Kunene said.

Kunene warned that if the group continues to disrupt service delivery, they will face the full force of the law.

"In the event that these hooligans try to stop them, the JMPD will enforce the law. Those who are preventing people from working must be arrested," he said.

The disruptions have had a significant impact on service delivery in the area, with clinics, schools, and stormwater drains being affected.

"For three weeks, (they) have been preventing these workers from doing their jobs. They are not only preventing the workers from doing their jobs, but also depriving the people of Soweto of service delivery," Kunene said.