Fears mount as three children vanish in Gauteng flood waters

An urgent search is under way for three missing children in Gauteng after flash floods.

Three children are missing in Gauteng following flash floods on Sunday, March 2. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has announced that it is feared that the children were swept away.

Gerhard Potgieter, NSRI Gauteng station commander said that at 6am the organisation's crew was asked to assist by Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA) and the SA Police Service (SAPS).

The groups prepared to start the search at Sunnyside, in Tshwane, after some eyewitnesses reported that three children were suspected to have been swept away in flash floods.

"On Saturday, the SAPS had received an eyewitness report of at least three children reportedly caught in flash floods and swept away down flooded waterways, in the vicinity of the Cilliers Street and Walkers Spruit crossing, Sunnyside, in Tshwane," said Potgieter.

NSRI swift water rescue swimmers worked alongside Tshwane Police Water Policing and Diving Services, Sedibeng Police K9 Search and Rescue, Ekurhuleni Police K9 Search and Rescue, SARZA, and Tshwane Fire and Rescue Services. A Gauteng traffic police helicopter was also involved in the search.

"The extensive, air, water and riverbanks search operation and patrols, throughout Sunday yielded no further information and no signs of the suspected missing children," added Potgieter.

"There remain no signs of the children, suspected to have been swept away, and police are investigating."

In a similar case, three bodies, including a child, washed ashore on Durban's southern beaches following severe storms in late February.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics Medical Services said that the remains of two women were discovered at Anstey's and Brighton beaches on the Bluff. "Both women were declared deceased by paramedics on scene. The body of a child was also found washed up on Cuttings Beach," said Jamieson.

IOL

