Ruling on Eskom contractor Michael Lomas bail application expected in March

Michael Harry Lomas awaits the outcome of his bail application in a high-profile Eskom fraud case, with a ruling expected on March 17, 2025. Picture: File

Eskom fraud accused Michael Harry Lomas will have to wait until next month for the outcome of his bail application.

A ruling is expected to be delivered on March 17, 2025.

Lomas appeared in The Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigating Directorate said the state and Lomas’ attorney completed their heads of argument.

"The state argued strongly against the granting of bail," said IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

He said the State further argued that Lomas is a flight and suicide risk based on the reports by two psychiatrists sourced by him in the United Kingdom during his extradition hearing, wherein they declared him to be a suicide risk.

"Furthermore, the state referred to how he left South Africa through Namibia to the United Kingdom in March 2018, possibly knowing that investigations were conducted on the Kusile matter."

Lomas was successfully extradited from the UK in September last year.

He and 11 others are facing 65 counts of corruption relating to the R1,4 billion meant for constructing Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

IOL News