Home Affairs guard ‘removed’ for pepper spraying irate clients over system offline fury

The Department of Home Affairs has removed a security guard who pepper sprayed angry members of the public in Randburg. Image: Angus Scholtz/Independent Newspapers

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber says a security guard at the Randburg office has been ‘removed’ from his post after he allegedly pepper sprayed angry citizens this week. A video showing irate members of the public has since gone viral on social media, wherein a security guard is seen waving a pepper spray as he demands members of the public to go outside. This occurred as frustrations came to a head at the Home Affairs Randburg branch when the system went offline, causing undue frustration for the members of the public.

Taking to X, Schreiber said he was horrified when he learnt about the video on Thursday morning and that action had since been taken against the security guard involved. “I was appalled upon receiving this video at 10:50 this morning. An investigation was launched immediately, and by 17:00 the individual in question was removed. “On behalf of #TeamHomeAffairs, I apologise to all clients affected,” said the minister on X. He said upon further investigation, he conceded there were IT-related challenges at the Randburg branch. “Upon investigation, the deeper problem at this office - as with most other challenges at Home Affairs - are related to IT. “This affirms the urgency of digital transformation, so that our services become accessible in more locations and over the internet to reduce the need for anyone to stand in queues,” he said.

Meanwhile, other frustrated residents have reported that they have been turned away on three consecutive occasions from the same branch due to the IT issues and the system being constantly offline. One user took to X to relay their frustration. "This is our third visit to Home Affairs Randburg where we have been refused service and told to leave. I desperately need to renew my passport, and the website says no bookings required for online renewals. They made me sit outside in the dirt the entire day to be told they can't help," said Tammi on X.