Security firm sounds alarm over fake water meter inspectors prowling around Gauteng

In a new crime trend, criminals are pretending to be Johannesburg Water officials in order to gain access to properties where they are extorting residents.

Commenting on the matter, Fidelity ADT's Charnel Hattingh, said in a recent incident, fake inspectors arrived at a home where they started digging around the property.

"The scammers then contacted the homeowner, demanding an immediate deposit into their account to prevent the removal of the meter. If the homeowner refused, they would be left without a meter and without water.

"These criminals appear to have access to arrears information, using it to pressure their victims into making payments," Hattingh said.

She said a number of incidents have been reported where scammers are pretending to be service providers only to manipulate residents.

"They create an urgent situation to manipulate homeowners into making payments or granting them access to properties," she said.

How to stay one step ahead

Always check and verify the credentials of people claiming to be officials from service providers.

"Ask for official identification and contact the company directly to confirm their legitimacy," she added.

Residents should not make payments on demand.

"Legitimate municipal workers do not request immediate payments via bank transfers or cash," Hattingh said.

Be cautious of unexpected visits

"If you were not notified about maintenance work in your area, treat unexpected visitors with suspicion," she advised.

Report suspicious activity

Hattingh said residents must immediately alert their security provider or local authorities if they see anyone digging near water meters or acting suspiciously.

“We encourage residents to stay aware and report any suspicious individuals attempting to tamper with meters," she said.

If you have been targeted by this scam or noticed similar activity in your area, report it immediately to your security provider and Johannesburg Water.

