SANDF confirms return of soldiers wounded in DRC conflict
The SANDF says the first batch of soldiers, wounded in Goma, have returned to SA. The remainder are due back in the next few days.
Image: Phando Jikelo/Independent Newspapers
The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that a group of soldiers, wounded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have returned home and are undergoing treatment at the 1 Military Hospital.
"The SANDF confirms that the group of critically injured soldiers who needed urgent medical attention have been successfully repatriated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and will receive high level medical care.
"The remainder are scheduled to arrive in South Africa during the course of the week," said the SANDF's head of communications, Siphiwe Dlamini.
"The SANDF in coordination with other relevant role players has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of our wounded members," he added.
The soldiers were part of peace keeping missions in the DRC's Goma region.
The bodies of 14 SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC will be handed over to their families at the Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion on Thursday.
Image: SANDF/Se-Anne Rall
Fourteen SANDF soldiers died in battle.
Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Private Peter Jacobus Strydom, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele and Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi lost their lives while fighting the M23 rebels in the DRC between January 23 and 27.
Their remains were repatriated to SA and handed over to their families earlier this month.
The repatriation ceremony held in February for the 14 slain soldiers
Image: SANDF
