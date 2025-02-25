SANDF confirms return of soldiers wounded in DRC conflict

The SANDF says the first batch of soldiers, wounded in Goma, have returned to SA. The remainder are due back in the next few days.

The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that a group of soldiers, wounded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have returned home and are undergoing treatment at the 1 Military Hospital.

"The SANDF confirms that the group of critically injured soldiers who needed urgent medical attention have been successfully repatriated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and will receive high level medical care.

"The remainder are scheduled to arrive in South Africa during the course of the week," said the SANDF's head of communications, Siphiwe Dlamini.

"The SANDF in coordination with other relevant role players has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of our wounded members," he added.

The soldiers were part of peace keeping missions in the DRC's Goma region.